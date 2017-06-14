Oxford University Press launches

Wednesday, June 14, 2017: Oxford University Press (OUP) today announced the launch of the Compact English-English Assamese Dictionary, offering speakers of Assamese a vital tool for learning the English language. The Oxford Compact English-English Assamese Dictionary is a notable addition to OUP’s 23 (twenty-three) existing bilingual dictionaries in Indian Languages. OUP’s world-renowned dictionaries, available in print and digital formats, help millions of learners around the world with their learning needs every year.

The Compact English-English Assamese Dictionary was launched at an event in the city that was attended by several distinguished guests including educators, academicians and representatives from several educational institutions. The guests of honour at the event included Padmashri Dhirendra Nath Bezbaruah, Founder Editor of the Sentinel, Dr. Dayananda Borgohain, Chairman – Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Shri Harekrishna Deka, Former DGP of Assam and Shri Simanta Kumar Das, Secretary – Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

The launch of the dictionary was followed by an engaging panel Discussion on the subject “Bilingual Learning Materials – An Effective Medium to Develop English Proficiency Skills.”

Speaking at the dictionary launch, Paras Bansal, Business Head – Higher Education, Trade and Professional Learning, OUP India said “The development of the pedagogically advanced English-English Assamese Dictionary is a significant milestone for OUP’s professional learning programme – this launch gives us extended reach into the vital Assamese market which has a large young population desirous of improving their proficiency in the English language, for both personal and professional development.” He added “The development of customized local learning solutions is testimony to OUP’s long-standing commitment to the Indian marketplace, where we have successfully operated for over 105 years.”

Research across the world around pedagogy and the impact of bilingual learning instructions suggests that bilingual teaching methodologies accentuate existing vocabulary capacities and reduce attrition in the usage of the language. OUP in India has so far developed and launched 23 bilingual dictionaries and 10 bilingual grammar books (titled English Grammar Just for You). At the panel discussion organized at the event on the topic ‘Bilingual Learning Materials – An Effective Medium to Develop English Proficiency Skills’, eminent guests and experts shared their valuable insights on the

rapidly evolving needs of English language learners and how learning with the aid of the mother tongue can accelerate and help develop early proficiency in the English language.

The base of the Oxford Compact Eng-Eng Assamese dictionary is adapted from the Oxford Essential Dictionary. The Assamese translation is simple and reflects the current usage of the language. A pronunciation guide using the International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) is provided to help users in pronunciation. This new learning solution has been especially compiled for not just students but also for adult learners of English, teachers, translators and also general readers.

