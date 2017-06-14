Neurology and the CNS is the branch of science dealing with anatomy, function, diagnosis and treatment of disorders and disease affecting the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Neuroscience medicine includes but is not limited to the study and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy/seizures, migraine, insomnia/sleep disorders, bipolar disorder, and ADHD.
