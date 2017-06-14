Godrej Appliances introduces the most energy efficient range of direct cool refrigerators

~ Aims at saving 18 million units of energy till 2019

~ Runs on extremely low voltage, allowing it to operate on home inverters

~ Plans to capture 15% market share

Mumbai, June 14, 2017: Godrej Appliances, one of India’s leading players in the home appliances segment, has unveiled its Godrej Edge Pro range of inverter compressor direct cool refrigerators. This new range of refrigerators, which consumes just 122 units of power annually, will help customers save Rs 6580 more than 3- star refrigerators over a period of 10 years, making it the most energy-efficient refrigerator in its segment. It can even run on extremely low voltage, allowing it to operate on power generated by home inverters. The technology promises to save up to 18 million units of energy compared to other three-star models till the year 2019. Moreover, it incorporates Godrej’s unique Staycool technology which keeps the freezer cool for up to 24 hours after a power cut and comes in a range of vibrant colours.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP – Godrej Appliances, said, “As an organization, Godrej has always endeavored to push the envelope, especially when it comes to energy efficient appliances. We are constantly exploring, innovating and evolving with the singular aim of delighting our stakeholders with cutting-edge products and services that seek to make their lives brighter, and the latest in our Direct Cool range of refrigerators is another attempt in this direction.”

Mr. Shivaji Sengupta, Product Group Head- Refrigerators said, “The Godrej Edge Pro inverter compressor refrigerator, the latest in our range of Direct Cool refrigerators is packed with a number of convenience-oriented features like Staycool technology and low-voltage operation. Furthermore the product also stands out due to its power-saving technology that will save the nation up to 18 M units of energy.”

Direct Cool category forms 78 % market of entire refrigerators market. Godrej aims to increase its share from 13 % to 15 % through this launch.

This new range has been launched in exciting new colors of wine, blue and brown, and is priced at Rs 18690 onwards.

To make it even more delightful for consumers, the company had recently increased the compressor warranty on all their models above 190L direct cool models to 10 years.

This product will be available across all channels and leading stores and is backed by a robust Godrej Smartcare service promise. Godrej Smartcare offers the widest service network with 625 service centres and more than 4500 Smartbuddy technicians, 24×7 call centre in 10 regional languages, Smartmobile vans for enhanced reach and faster service and CSN (Complete Satisfaction Number) which enables the customer to rate the service offered through a unique code.

