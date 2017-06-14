Global Sodium Carbonate Market Research Report 2017

This report studies the Sodium Carbonate market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Sodium Carbonate market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Sodium Carbonate market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Sodium Carbonate market include
Tata Chemicals
Solvay
FMC Corporation
Nirma Limited
OCI Chemical Corporation
Ciech
Soda Sanayii as
GHCL
DCW
Oriental Chemical Industries
Novacarb
Haohua Honghe Chemical
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Sodium Carbonate in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Sodium Carbonate market is primarily split into
Sodium Carbonate Solid
Sodium Carbonate Solution
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Glass Industry
Water softener for Detergent
Na (Sodium) Chemicals
Food Use
Others
Table of contents:
1 Sodium Carbonate Market Overview
2 Global Sodium Carbonate Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Sodium Carbonate Production by Regions (2012-2017)
4 Global Sodium Carbonate Consumption (K MT) by Regions (2012-2017)
5 Global Sodium Carbonate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types
6 Global Sodium Carbonate Market Analysis by Applications
7 Global Sodium Carbonate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Sodium Carbonate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Sodium Carbonate Market Forecast (2017-2022)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Methodology and Data Source
