Ecosmob has been operating from its India-based headquarter in the state of Gujarat and serving its global clientele in the niche technology sectors like VoIP and mobile app development for over 9 years. Recently, the technical head of Ecosmob announced that Ecosmob Technologies will offer advanced white label mobile dialer application development services for VoIP service providers and enterprise clients. He added that “today’s communication-driven era brings new and more complex challenges for both global enterprises and calling service providers. Our research shows that the demand for cloud-based unified communication will continue to soar in coming years. The customized white label mobile dialer app is a sophisticated solution to meet this requirement.”

The tailored mobile dialer application integrates two ubiquitous technologies namely mobile application development and VoIP. Ecosmob Technologies, as a prominent player in both these domains, is in the perfect situation for offering VoIP mobile dialer services. The company’s technical head shared how the company is poised to offer a branded mobile softphone with the next-generation characteristics for making VoIP calls: “We have been offering the white label SIP dialer mobile application development services for a quite long time. Our expertise in developing bespoke mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms also makes us a strong player to get any type of dialer application.”

Along with this, the spokesperson of the company listed some of the key features of the offered SIP Dialer Mobile Application or a mobile softphone:

Instant Messaging (IM), IP calling, Hidden Chat, Trusted contacts, Native dialer integration, audio and video codecs support, address book sync, Pinless Calling Dialer, STUN support and other user-friendly features are integrated into a custom VoIP mobile dialer application apart from basic mute, hold, and speakerphone functions.

The spokesperson of the Ecosmob Technologies also shared the company's primary objective behind offering white label mobile dialer app development services with these concluding words: " We understand various feature requirements of different carriers. Thus, we offer custom SIP dialer app to meet the requirements of our clients. At times, one of our clients needs only audio calling and chat features, and at times, the client wants to come up with the whole range of advanced features like STUN support, native dialer integration, and hidden chat in the dialer application. We have already started integrating all the advanced features depending on our clients' requirements in our VoIP mobile dialer app. We also offer customization of an existing dialer application, which means that if someone has a VoIP mobile dialer app and wants to add new features to keep pace with the changing requirement, we can help with that as well."

