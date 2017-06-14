Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) June 14, 2017 – Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international service provider and technology integrator, has scheduled a new Lunch & Learn event in Montreal, featuring IT experts addressing the future of Hosted PBX.

“Convergia is a well-known international telecommunications provider offering a variety of services including Hosted PBX,” said Vincent Bonanno, National Sales Manager for Convergia. We are focused on cost effective solutions that enable our partners’ end users to be more efficient and productive in today’s fast paced technological race. This Lunch & Learn event will focus on discussing the future of Hosted PBX, which we are confident will be valuable and informative for all interested attendees.”

For more information or to reserve a seat, simply send an email to: corporatesales@convergia.net

You can visit Convergia.ca to get more information about the Lunch & Learn series, Internet, Data and Networking, Voice and Mobility, Cloud Services, hardware including IP PBX business phone systems, structured cabling, networking hardware, video conferencing units, servers, laptops, tablets, desktops and accessories, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services.

About Convergia

Convergia is an international service provider and technology integrator, offering Internet, Data, Networking, Cloud Services, Voice, Mobility, Hardware, Value Added Services & Professional Solutions for business and wholesale customers. Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence. Convergia has developed into one of the largest privately held global end-to-end telecom networks in the world, delighting customers by providing the highest quality services at the best value.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care



Tel.: 1-855-731-3003

E-mail: customer.care@convergia.net

