Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) June 13, 2017 – Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international service provider and technology integrator, has scheduled the first of its new Lunch & Learn series, to take place on Thursday, June 15th in Montreal.

The Lunch & Learn event on June 15th will focus on Convergia’s new Channel Partner Program, covering the company’s product offering and main differentiators.

“As a well-known international telecommunications provider, we are focused on cost effective solutions that enable our partners’ end users to be more efficient and productive in today’s fast paced technological race,” said Vincent Bonanno, National Sales Manager for Convergia. “We have worked hard to create this program, in order to further build and strengthen our business relationships with customers and supplier partners in various industries.”

To reserve a seat for the Lunch & Learn event on June 15th, simply send an email to corporatesales@convergia.net. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Garmin Vivoactive GPS Smartwatch.

You can visit Convergia.ca to get more information about the Lunch & Learn series, Internet, Hosted PBX, Data and Networking, Voice and Mobility, Cloud Services, hardware including IP PBX business phone systems, structured cabling, networking hardware, video conferencing units, servers, laptops, tablets, desktops and accessories, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services.

About Convergia

Convergia is an international service provider and technology integrator, offering Internet, Data, Networking, Cloud Services, Voice, Mobility, Hardware, Value Added Services & Professional Solutions for business and wholesale customers. Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence. Convergia has developed into one of the largest privately held global end-to-end telecom networks in the world, delighting customers by providing the highest quality services at the best value.

