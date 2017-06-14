Dover, Delaware (webnewswire) June 9, 2017 – Tina Brinkley Potts, award winning strategist, author and online marketing trainer facilitates 10X LIKE A GIRL BOSS, a workshop designed to scale your business strategically and methodically in 12 months or less.

“I’ve heard from so many coaches, consultants, thought leaders and small business owners who want more leads, want to leverage their time and earn more money in their business. Problem is many of the digital strategies they are implementing are outdated. It’s my mission to change that” said Tina Brinkley Potts. “If you have a great product or service, we can reverse engineer your success. My staff and I don’t believe in get rich quick strategies, even though the success can come very quickly. We believe in the numbers, the industry standards, automation, strategic plans and campaigns.”

10X LIKE A GIRL BOSS workshop is for men and women coaches, consultants, thought leaders and small business owners who want a strategic, customized plan for reaching their goals in their business and how to implement it. “Strategies work only when implemented and measured” said Brinkley Potts. During the workshop attendees will learn about Facebook ads, email campaigns, sales funnels, social media designed for lead generation and so much more.

Attendees of Tina Brinkley Potts’ workshops and retreats give updates and video testimonials of their success. From streamlined processes to reduce the amount of time worked in a day to substantially increasing their revenue generated, the transformations are profound. In fact, many simply state: Tina has changed my life.

If you are looking for strategies to grow your business for 2017, attend the 10X LIKE A GIRLBOSS. The next workshop is in Dover, Delaware June 13th and 14th, 2017. The location is easily accessible from New York to Virginia: approximately two hours or less from Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC. For more information or to secure your seat, go to http://bit.ly/10XGirlbossworkshop or call (302) 342-1150 ext. 110. Lunch is provided each day and seats must be secured in advance.

###