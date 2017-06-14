Austin, Texas; 13, June 2017: United States has recorded emergency locksmith cases every year where millions of people happen to be locked out of their cars. A lot more lock themselves out but fail to call for an emergency locksmith services which only means the number is higher than the record shows. Most cases are reported to have a pet or a child involved where the worst possible scenario is death.

Henry’s Locksmith in Austin announced today that they will now be offering free emergency locksmith services when children or pets are locked inside of a vehicle. A 2015 study indicated that 44 kids in America died from heatstroke having been left for long in a car unattended. In 2016, the cases reduced to 30 but Henry’s Lock and Key still thinks that number is uncalled for.

Over the years, the average number of children who have died from being locked out in a vehicle has left a trail of tragic cases. Parents happen to forget their kids in the car mostly because they are in a hurry. Suppose you are heading to work and have to grab something. You leave your keys in the ignition rush out only to come back to a locked car. Without a way to pull your child out, you will need to call for emergency automotive locksmith services and to save your child immediately.

Henry, the owner of Henry’s Lock and Key made a statement to press by saying, “These are terrible deaths, heatstroke kills slowly and painfully. Because of this we will be offering a no cost 24/7 emergency car lockout to every car owner in Austin that calls in these particular situations. The service is for anyone with a child/pet locked inside their vehicle”.

The owner of Henry’s Lock and Key continued by saying, “We are shocked at the news report of kids dying of heatstroke after being locked in a car. Therefore, our team are determined to eliminate such tragedies in Austin”.

The company is family-owned providing several locksmith services; automotive, commercial, emergency, and residential services. They also deal with rekeying homes and businesses, home security consultation, car key replacements, and installation of home security systems. Visit their website at www.automotivelocksmithaustin.com for more information. They are licensed by the city of Austin and also insured.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Henry Haim

Company: Henry’s Lock & Key

Phone: 512-400-0004

Email: hlkaustin@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.automotivelocksmithaustin.com/