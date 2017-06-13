New Delhi, June 13, 2017: TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company is one of the Silver Sponsors of the Big CIO Show, being held on 14-15 June, at JW Marriot, Mumbai.

Organized by Trescon Global, Big CIO Show is an exclusive, invite-only event that focuses on bringing together top Indian and Global CIOs on one platform to discuss Digital Transformation and Innovation across industries. This is the sixth edition of what was earlier called CIO India Conclave and features Forrester as the Research Partner.

Technologies such as Cloud, Internet of Things, Mobility, Big Data have created new opportunities and challenges. Increasing adoption of these technologies has changed the way businesses operate. No matter the size of the business or the industry it operates in, companies need to be ahead of the innovation curve to be competitive.

With the theme of unleashing innovation for the future, the 2-day event will be witnessing a range of engaging talks by leading technology solution providers as well as knowledge sharing sessions with industry thought leaders. The event will also be honoring top achievers who have transformed the way their businesses use IT.

TO THE NEW will be present at the event to discuss the wide spectrum of digital technologies can help enable Digital Transformation to improve products and services, enhance customer experience, enter new markets, and increase revenues.

Having expertise in digital technologies, TO THE NEW has worked on large scale Digital Transformation and Product Engineering projects from across the world.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a premium digital technology company that provides end-to-end product development services. TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering and cloud to build disruptive web and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.

TO THE NEW practices Agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of 750+ passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe.

