Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – STOIK’D Co. today announced the launch of their Premium Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad. The pad was designed for all outdoors enthusiasts – from seasoned long-term campers to the casual weekend family camper. It features an R-Value of 4 ensuring a cozy and comfortable sleep for all its users. This is the second product launch from STOIK’D paving a way for a new generation of outdoor gear focused on comfort and safety while enjoying nature.

Each sleeping pad was designed with the consumer’s needs in mind. It features water-resistant material and a unique diamond groove pattern on its self-inflating foam to ensure comfort even during unfavorable weather conditions.

The self-inflating technology requires no additional pumping while offering adjustable comfort to fit any user. In addition, the included carrying bag is ideal for transportation, making the premium sleeping pad an essential companion for any outdoor activity.

The STOIK’D team is strongly committed to the safety of all its customers. Each premium sleeping pad include a free emergency thermal blanket. Recommended by survival experts for all outdoor goers, this bonus offer is compact and light enough to fit in one’s back pocket.

About STOIK’D Co.

STOIK’D Co. is an outdoor lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2016, the brand is focused on improving the outdoor experience by offering sustainable and versatile products. STOIK’D Co. is dedicated to helping its users achieve the ultimate outdoor lifestyle.

Contact:

Jeff Riley

Company: STOIK’D Co.

Phone: +1 619 535 9021

Email: jeff.riley@stoikd.co

Website: http://www.stoikd.co/