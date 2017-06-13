Over the forecast period, a strong CAGR is being projected for the vacuum cleaner industry in China showcasing rising demand as well as sales share of the market. There is a major growth engine behind the growth of vacuum cleaner industry, which is the ever increasing pace of life. When it comes to household cleaning, there are numerous convenience-seeking consumers and their number is growing day by day.

According to the market research report “China Vacuum Cleaner Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2022”, in 2016, the leading sales continue to be Philips China. Philips is a multinational brand and it is highly well liked among the locals as well as foreign consumers with a nationwide distribution. A large product portfolio is marketed which ranges from mainstay cylinders to robotic vacuum cleaner.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner has become very popular in China. It is also called Robovac that can function in a specific area without involvement of human. It consists of a docking station, mobile part and other accessories to assist its operations. It can clean floor, pools as well as gutters. Smart navigation, laser vision, mapping, room memory, self-emptying function are some functions of robotic vacuum cleaner.

Growing urbanization in china had led to increase in demand of appliances in the market for easy homecleaning for a comfortable lifestyle, there is an increase in expenses on household appliances and there is change in consumption pattern, which has shown an increase in demand in vacuum cleaner in the market as well as increase in market size. For the vacuum industry to grow there is a need for regular development and innovation, keeping in mind the efficiency and environment friendly provisions. Incorporation of smart technologies such as HEPA filters; security camera, UV sterilization, etc. are the advancement in technology, in vacuum cleaner.

There is increase in investment, which supports household vacuum cleaner industry market growth, and this is only because of the improvement in the standard of living in China. In addition, due to the increase in infrastructural and development activities in China, the opportunistic landscape for the household vacuum cleaners market is set to shoot higher trajectories.

There is concentrated competition between different brands in the market. In this competitive scenario, the players invest immensely in R&D to maintain their competitive edge. They always try to reduce their cost of the product, so that the price offered to the consumers will be low in comparison to other brands, which will help in increasing the sales of their company in the market. The major participants in the market are TTI, iRobot, Dyson, Bissel, and Electrolux, LG, Haier, Miele, etc.

Price may be the key factor of influencing the customer’s decision but there are other measures to increase the sale of a particular brand in the market. Using retailing channels like mail, telephone, catalogs, brick and mortar stores and websites will increase consumer access to the product. Social networking plays a main role in promoting the product. A good relationship between retailer, manufacturer, wholesaler and agent helps the vacuum cleaner market in China to grow in future.

