King Safe & Lock , a reputed and professional company that offers high quality locksmith and safe services is pleased to present more than 400 safes for all types of commercial, residential and business use. This also includes more than 100 gun safes from reputed brands such as Amsec and Original. The company specializes in providing 24Hr safe services in the entire Houston area. The team of professionally trained, insured and bonded safe technicians ensures the safety and security of customers valuables through high quality installations.

The company offers 24hr emergency safe opening services and the new installation of safe locks on location. The expert technicians diagnose and open safes efficiently. They can also efficiently move or open antique safes and repair the safes mechanisms after opening. The locksmiths are trained on all types of locking technology including the latest, modern safe technologies. This helps them to work effectively in every safe opening, moving or repairing job. The team can service different types of safe models and makes including home, commercial, office, fire and gun. Replacing digital locks to dial locks or dial to digital, anchoring, bolting, lock changes, using different makes and model combinations, etc. are some of their specialty services.

For those who are looking for an ultimate lock to protect their homes or offices from forced entries, King Safe & Lock offers the ultimate lock combinations. They combine the high security locks and deadbolts from Medeco with high security strike plates from TUFF STRIKE. This incredible combination makes it impossible for burglars or intruders to break in. For those who need help selecting the right locks for their home or business premises, the company offers some foolproof guidelines. And for those who have trouble selecting the best one, the King Safe & Lock team is ready with their expert suggestions, high quality lock and safe products. King Safe & Lock are known for fast, dependable and high quality lock and safe services from highly trained security consultants.

