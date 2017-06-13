Photon Communications, an online retailer with an extensive inventory of electrical supplies, has announced that its inventory catalog is now available on its website, www.e-photon.com . Photon communications stated that its website contains a wide variety of electrical equipment, including cables and wires, electrical connectors, circuit breakers, fuses, grounding products, hardware, insulation and tags, personal protective equipment, solar products, and tools. Photon stated that its full inventory is listed on its catalog, and that all items on the online catalog are available for purchase.

Photon Communications went on to clarify that the online catalog can be searched in a variety of ways. It is a clickable index with subheadings based on product type (e.g. solar products). Photon stated that its website also has a search function, which allows users to search for various types of and makes of electrical equipment – and even specific products – by entering a keyword. Photon Communications stated that both the keyword search and the clickable index are easy-to-use features that enable quick searching of the entire Photon catalog. Further details can be found at https://www.e-photon.com/catalog.htm

Photon Communications also announced that individual products can be added to a virtual cart for ease of checkout. The company did state that registration was required for the purchase of any of its products, though, according to the company, online registration is a simple process. Photon Communications went on to state that payment is applied to the credit or debit card that is linked to the customer’s account, and that products are shipped directly to the customer’s address. Photon also stated that all customer credit card information is secure.

Photon Communications also announced that it has a team of knowledgeable customer service agents who are able to answer any questions about the website, the company’s policies, registration and billing information, as well as the products themselves. Photon Communications went on to state that it provides customer service over the phone and through email at sales@e-photon.com . Photon stated that it prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, as well as exceptional products. The company concluded by saying it has been providing exceptional service and products for seventeen years. https://www.facebook.com/photoncom/

