Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP) along with Prospurs India announces the 4th edition of culinary and hospitality competition “Hospitality Challenge 2017”,starting from 5th July to 14th July, 2017. This event will see coming together of over 200 young Hospitality professionals showcasing their skills & expertisein 6 different categories. The objective of Hospitality Challenge is to promote and encourage the Hospitality Professionals who work behind the scene. The competition would befollowed by the award ceremony, to be held on 21st July, 2017 in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Tourism and Culture, Dr. Mahesh Sharma. The award ceremony will witness participation of more than 300 senior hospitality professionals from renowned Hotel Groups, Resorts, and Restaurants etc.

Hospitality professionals from all the prominent hotels in Delhi & NCR to showcase their skills, knowledge and innovation under different categories such as CULINARY COMPETITION, F&B SERVICE, HOUSEKEEPING and FRONT OFFICE. It will be a 10-day event to recognize excellence in Hospitality art in India. The renowned senior professionals from hospitality industry will be participating in this event as a distinguished Jury.

Ms. Devipshita Gautam, Founder President (AHP Society), General Secretary (Executive Committee), AHP said “Hospitality Challenge 2017 is a part of regular effort of AHP India to upgrade the skills of Indian Hospitality professionals towards the excellence. The fourth edition will bring more than 200 professionals on the floor to showcase their innovation and excellence in front of the growing hospitality industry which is making India as the most favored destination.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5th – 7thJuly 2017: CULINARY CHALLENGE, Venue-BANARSI DAS CHANDIWALA INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT AND CATERING TECHNOLOGY, NEW DELHI

Competitions:International Cuisine, Authentic Indian Cuisine, Biryani Competition, Tandoor, Ornamental Bread, Oriental Cuisine, International Cuisine, Sweet Sensation, Dressing a Cake, Carving, Wedding Cake, 45 Minutes Challenge.

10th July 2017:FRONT OFFICE MASTER, Venue-HANS HOTEL, NEW DELHI

Competition: FRONT OFFICE MASTER.

13th July 2017: HOUSEKEEPING, Venue-THE LEMON TREE PREMIER, AEROCITY, NEW DELHI

Competitions: ART OF BED MAKING & ART OF TOWEL FOLDING.

14th July 2017: FOOD & BEVERAGE SERVICE, RADISSON BLU MBD, NOIDA

Competitions: WAR OF SPIRITS & ART OF TABLE SETTING.