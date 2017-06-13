What’s so special about the Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch?

Being one of the Luminox SENTRY Series, the Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch is all about Swiss precision and a constant visibility because of its borosilicate glass capsule containing ionised gas that always glows and will keep doing so for the next 25 years. It eliminates the need for exposing the Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch to an external source of light unlike the rest and eliminates the need for complex electronic lighting systems. Besides, it is constructed to withstand the hardships of the most demanding of jobs, which makes it the perfect timepiece for any sporting and outdoor activities.

The Land Sentry: At a glance

The Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch comes in the trademark vintage-inspired cushion shape as the rest in the line-up. Though meant for land use, it is well-equipped to be taken to depths not exceeding 300 feet (or slightly more), which makes it an ideal choice also for short span water-related activities; the most extreme of them.

The Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch is distinctly Swiss, which shows through its overall finish and construction. Built to deliver continuous precision throughout its life, it is ideal both for the sporting and the stylish; its all-black appeal making it a fabulous choice for the weekend night outs.

The tech side of it:

The Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch is powered by a high-precision Swiss quartz movement, which also offers a date function. A rotating, unidirectional bezel acts as a timer, not just for underwater activities but also for your day to day jobs like baking time and keeping track of the parking meter.

The case of the Luminox Land Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch is made from carbon-reinforced polymer. It is a material that is tough, never catches rust and no rocky, sharp or jagged surface can ruin its integrity. It is the same with the silicon strap; besides, silicon provides that extra grip which comes useful in holding the watch to its place during vigorous activities and under wet conditions.

Final thoughts:

Despite its entry-level functions, the Luminox Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch highly qualifies as a pro-grade tool that also looks good. Its sleekness outruns many of the watches meant for social/urban use. The Luminox Sentry 0200 Series Swiss Quartz 100MXL.0201.BO Mens Watch is sensational in its design and hardcore in its composition. Its ruggedness is outstanding and therefore, is guaranteed to easily survive the boisterousness of the boys’ night-outs.