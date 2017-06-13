Despite of laggardness in global economy in 2008-09, investment in airport construction and expansion is tending in Asia-pacific and Middle East Africa.

Asia-pacific airport construction is led by china followed by Vietnam. As India is a developing country, it have various opportunities to grow more, therefore the value of airport projects is lower compared to others in the region, such as Hong Kong. Demand has also grown in Middle East and Africa with Dubai being the world assiduous airport. Saudi Arabia required more provision for the millions of pilgrims visiting every year.

Although, Central America is lagging behind for value of projects, there is huge implicit for the up gradation of its airports infrastructure.

Airports across United States and other countries are working on construction and infrastructure projects to upgrade and improve their facilities. The projects comprise of elevated terminals, advanced taxiways runways and, lighting and passenger amenities so that passengers can get a delightful experience. There was also improvement in airsides, which include amplifying Customs and Border Protection facilities, adjoining international gates to accommodate larger aircraft and mending restroom facilities. The airport is also substituting its Automated People Mover trains for Airsides. Terminal Commercial Management agreements is retrospected byLAX for developing, leasing and managing convenience retail, specialty retail,food and beverage and certain other passenger services in different terminals. There will be an increase in multimodal transportation access in South Airport Complex, which has to accommodate up to four rail systems, providing greater connectivity to the region and the state. Construction is projected to be completed by the summer 2017.

The Middle East is like the air-travel-crossroads for the world and billions of dollars are being infused in airport expansion. Keen on the provision of touching astonishing growth in practices such as flying planes, rise in number of passenger and expand in fleet of airlines, billions of dollars are plumpedin Middle East countries for expanding and improving existing airports and to building new ones. The top 10 GCC expansion projects for airport construction are Dubai international airport UAE, Ajman international, Kuwait international airport expansion, Sohar airport in Oman, Hamad international Doha, Al Maktoum international airport, Bahrain international airport, Abu Dhabi airport midfield terminal building, Muscat international airport, King Abdulaziz international airport.

Topics Covered in the report

Global Airport Construction Market Research Report

North America Airport Construction Market

Europe Airport Construction Market

Asia Airport Construction Market

Middle East Airport Construction Market

Global Airport Construction Market Size

Global Airport Construction Market

Global Airport Construction investment

Global Airport Construction Market Future Outlook

Global Airport Construction industry major players

Global Airport Construction Market competition

Global Airport Construction Market Growth

Global Airport Construction Market future

Global Airport Construction Market trends

Global Airport Construction Market analysis

Global Airport Construction Market share

For further reading click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/infrastructure/airport-construction-projects-global/109199-97.html

Related reports:

Global Fiber Cement Board Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Construction in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

www.kenresearch.com