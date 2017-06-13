09 May 2017 – Ozone Factory is an online store where you can buy ozonated oil for many applications to treat various health issues.

We all heard about ozone, as it is layer in the atmosphere that protects us from malicious sun waves. Ozone is a form of oxygen, that has powerful oxidative properties, that can be used in beauty products to potentiate their effects. A lot of people use a wide variety of oils for fungus, psoriasis, eczema or acne treatment, hair care or to make skin look younger. These oils have a beneficial effect, and that has been proven in various studies and in practice over and over again. However, you can boost the oil’s beneficial properties by ozonating it, as in, by passing through it ozone. There were not many sources in the USA where you can buy the best ozonated oil, until Ozone Factory was founded.

Ozone Factory is a webstore, where you can find a wide variety of ozonized oils. It was founded by Vasile Tzurkan after he noticed that he could not get ozone acne oil treatment when he moved from Europe to the USA. His father has worked with ozone for 16 years, and he has seen with his own eyes how god the acne oil works, as he was suffering from a bad case of back acne. The ozonized oil from Ozone Factory can be applied using medical equipment or just in domestic situations. The technique used for production of ozonated oil is superior to other methods. They use special equipment to enrich the oil with ozone by “injecting” ozone for a period of time, while others are using a corona discharge ozone, which eventually bring more contaminations, and either lower the oil’s beneficial effects or even produce serious side effects. At Ozone Factory, you can find ozonated olive oil, ozonated coconut oil, ozonated hemp seed oil, ozonated almond oil and many more, for all types of applications. To buy ozonated oil from Ozone Factory, you just select which one you desire, how many bottles you want, and within 3 business days, your package will be delivered.

If you are looking for high-quality ozone oil in the USA, you will not find better than at Ozone Factory.

About Ozone Factory:

Ozone Factory is an online store that sells all kinds of ozonated oils from various sources. The store was founded in 2014 by Vasile Tzurkan, with the idea to sell the finest ozonated oil USA.

Contact:

Contact Person: Vasile Tzurkan

Company: Ozone Factory

Email: ozonefactoryllc@gmail.com

Phone: +1 305-363-9308

Website: https://ozonefactory.net/