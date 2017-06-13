First impression:

A premium build with a simple watch face makes the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch a simple, sophisticated yet dazzling timepiece. Unlike most of the other fashion watches of today, the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch brings an option to both dress up and dress down and adds a subtle touch of sophisticated, understated luxury with its more streamlined finish. The whole outlook of the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch coincides not only with that of the brand but also with the choice of the wearers who want luxurious appeal at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Beyond doubts, it’s a far smarter, sharper and stylish look compared to any other watch within the price segment.

The best thing is…

The classic design of the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch is never to go out of style! The Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch combines classic lines to a casual design and provide strokes of modern touches, creating an outstanding and handy accessory for everyday use.

How does it look?

Fully made out of stainless steel in both brushed and polished finishes, the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch measures 43mm across and has a polished bezel that stands out from the brush-finished case. The Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch round face comprises a deep blue metallic dial, which is further enhanced by the silver-toned, baton hour markers. The branding is at the 12 o’clock position, which is the Emporio Armani Eagle while the date window is at the 6 o’clock position. The face is covered by a mineral glass window that adds durability to the delicate looks. That sums up to some serious designer credentials to this stylish watch. The silver-toned stainless steel band is fitted with a sturdy deployment closure and overall, it gives the watch a very sleek edge.

Technical titbits

The Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch houses a battery-driven, analogue quartz movement. Water resistant to a little more than 100 feet, it withstands showers, recreational swimming and sudden splashes very well. The surgical grade stainless steel is never to catch rust or erode from sweat, which ensures it will retain its charming and shining look with just a post-wear wipe with a damp cloth.

End note:

With that much said, the Emporio Armani Classic Super Slim Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch makes a classic choice for the corporate workplace and parties alike and is a great choice for all those formal events where sophistication is the key. Following the design route of the brand Armani, the Emporio Armani Classic Quartz AR2477 Men’s Watch makes classic smarter and more adaptable to today’s fashion standards.