Improving a patient’s dental hygiene is the most crucial disciplines of dentistry. Integrity Dental strives to teach patients, and the public about good dental hygiene and the benefits it has. While you may think that tooth decay is the worst problem you could face with poor dental hygiene, this information is to show you that there is so much more to oral health care than just preventing tooth decay.

Risks of Poor Dental Hygiene

The majority of people are fully aware that neglecting their dental hygiene can lead to tooth decay, bad breath, and even gum disease. The truth is that neglecting your oral hygiene can have serious consequences for your overall health, and can lead to the development of life-changing, serious illnesses that will affect you for the rest of your life.

Here, you will learn about the different health conditions that have been directly tied to poor dental hygiene, and how they could affect your life.

Alzheimer’s Disease

A study by New York University Researchers that concluded in 2010 showed a direct link between inflammation of the gums and Alzheimer’s disease. This conclusion was reached after reviewing more than 20 year’s worth of medical data of 152 subjects, as well as their current health status.

The full study lasted more than 20 years and ended with an evaluation of all of the patients in the study, who were between the ages of 50 and 70 years old at the time. Researchers were able to successfully conclude that gum disease in patients near the age of 70 had lower test scores and a decreased cognitive function.

Pancreatic Cancer

Research completed in 2007 by Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, MA were the first group to report the overwhelming evidence of a link between patients who had gum disease and those who developed pancreatic cancer.

More specifically, the inflammation reported an association between different types of gum disease and how likely they are to develop into pancreatic cancer at some point.

The highest risk of pancreatic cancer was associated with periodontitis, which causes tooth decay at the base of the teeth and slowly deteriorates the bone around the teeth.

Gingivitis was the next type of gum disease addressed was gingivitis, which causes the tissue around the teeth to swell. It was shown not to have a direct link to increased risk of pancreatic cancer, but it is likened to other health conditions.

Heart Disease

One of the most well-established links between dental health and other medical conditions involves heart disease. In 2008, Research teams at the University of Bristol in the UK and the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland joined forces to study the effects of gum disease. It was found that people with poor oral hygiene, whose gums are prone to bleeding during brushing, were at an increased risk for developing heart disease. Bacteria from the mouth is transported all over the body when we chew and eat our food, or when we swallow saliva. This bacteria has the capability of entering the bloodstream where it sticks to platelets. These platelets can then form blood clots that slow the blood going into the heart. This action can trigger a heart attack that causes permanent damage to the heart.

As you can see, adopting good oral hygiene habits can be beneficial to your oral health, as well as your overall physical health. By brushing at least twice per day, and flossing every day, you can prevent a lot of health problems from developing now, and later in life.