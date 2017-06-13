Aesthetique Dental Care is a 5 star dentistry practice in the UK, offering all kinds of products and services to help clients care for their teeth in the most hassle free way. Not only do Aesthetique Dental Care offer invisalign braces and porcelain veneers, they even offer the chance of an E-consultation, so you can send pictures of your teeth to the practice and get advice without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Experienced Dental Professionals

The Dentists at Aesthetique Dental Care all meet strict standards for dental professionals. The lead dentist, Dr FJ Hamid, has over 10 years experience. He is responsible for helping thousands of patients achieve the beautiful smiles they’ve always wanted, including everyday people as well as public figures and celebrities.

One Of The Leading Dental Practices In The UK

Aesthetique Dental Care has established itself as one of the leading dental practices in the UK. It is one of the most technology advanced clinics, which makes it so much easier for clients. Crowns and veneers can often be fitted in a single visit with the use of 3D computerised CAD/CAM ceramic crowns and veneers, ensuring nobody has to wait too long to get the smile they’ve always wanted.

Fast Acting Clear Braces

Aesthetique Dental Care are proud to offer fast acting clear braces, including the Inman Aligner and 6 month smiles short term cosmetic braces. These treatments are nothing short of revolutionary, and will give you straight teeth in just a few months.

More Treatments Offered By Aesthetique Dental Care

– Veneers

– Dental implants

– Smile makeover

– Stain removal

– Crowns

– Bridges

– Teeth whitening

– Preventive dentistry

– Invisalign

– Six month smiles

– General dentistry

– Dentures

– Gold inlays

– Porcelain inlays

– Root canal treatments

And more!

Dealing With Nervous Patients

Aesthetique Dental Care welcome new patients with open arms. The clinic is proud to specialise in nervous patients, as many people are afraid of the dentist and avoid it as a result. Even the thought of a dental appointment can make you feel nervous, and that’s where Aesthetique Dental Care can help. The clinic can work with you to help you overcome your fear of the dentist, working towards healthy, great looking teeth. Around 1 in 4 people feel nervous before an appointment – dizziness and shaking is more common than you think. Some people feel so nervous about visiting the dentist, that they would prefer to stay in pain and be unable to eat.

By explaining your needs to Aesthetique Dental Care, they are happy to accommodate you and ensure you feel comfortable.

Contact:

Marcus Amberton

Company: Aesthetique Dental Care

Address: 21 Wharf Street, The Calls, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7EQ, UK

Telephone: 0113 245 8066

Email: marcus@dental-design.co.uk

Website: http://www.aesthetique.me.uk/