In 2015, Attotech started producing Checking Fixture and Inspection Fixture for Automotive. As Attotech is famous of precision CMM and Layout machine, our product of C/F and I/F is good quality and precised. We are one of the leading Precision Coordinate Measuring Machines Supplier in Korea.

Presently, we are doing research and development of super precision automation field. I would like to ask continuous attention and cooperation from customer Developed research constantly in same field. Since foundation in 1993 and hold the best technique. We will do our best to perform service that satisfied by customer with the best quality, price, service based on the technology.

Coordinate Measuring Machines:

• All aluminum structure combined with hard anodized aero metal for cross beam and z axis ensures temperature consistency. Reduces mass of moving parts and force of inertia, Hence Croma HEXAGON MI _ CNC Precision Coordinate Measuring Machines ensures high accuracy during high speed movement.

• High precision self-cleaning air bearing in all three axes, smoother movement without wearing down guide ways.

• Europe-imported high-precision optical scales for all the three axes, system resolution up to 0.078um : installation method with one end fixed and the other end freely extensible ensures linear expansion and contraction at temperature change and reduces the deformation of the optical scale.

• The patented precision triangular beam, featuring gravity center better stiffness, and more reliable motion compared to rectangular and cross beams.

• Integral dovetail guide way is Y axis, reduces machine weight as well as twisting during movement, ensure measuring accuracy and stability.

• All axes driven by DC servo motors for stable movement and accurate locations

• The IDC-1 control system specially designed by HEXA or CROMA improves the dynamic performance and measuring accuracy.

• Powerful, easy-to-learn and efficient PC-DMIS BASIC (PC-DMIS PREMIUM) Software

Attotech as specialized manufacturer of super precision measurement machine and layout machine manufacturer in korea like ATR 3D Layout Machine ATD 3D Layout Machine, ATT Track 3D Coordinate Measuring Machine, ATT Double 3D Layout Machine, ATA CMM .