London, UK – UK based ‘OmniCX’ are offering clients a flexible and proven alternative to existing digital commerce platforms, designed exclusively to enable clients to boost revenue by introducing and developing new revenue streams more quickly.

Built on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, OmniCX’s platform provides retail clients with an opportunity to reduce implementation times from months to days, due to retailers no longer needing to wait for a gap in the development calendar, before provisioning innovative new customer experiences. By closing the lag window on development and introduction of new initiatives, new revenue streams can begin returning profits much sooner.

Following the success of high profile client ‘The Fragrance Shop’, OmniCX have proven the potential behind the platform. The OmniCX eCommerce solution implemented an overhaul to the clients existing network architecture, moving from a resource-intensive and unreliable structure to a resilient, scalable and demand-driven operation.

Julian Holt, CTO of The Fragrance Shop commented: “The impact of implementing the OmniCX platform was immediately identifiable. The Fragrance Shop were able to process 2,000 orders successfully within a single hour during the Black Friday rush. In addition, web conversion rates increased by 60%.”

Vikram Saxena, CEO of OmniCX comments: “We’re particularly interested in helping mid-market retailers. Many of them start out by building a digital commerce platform using open source software, but it doesn’t take long before they begin to experience the limitations or hidden costs of a low-cost or no-cost approach. It’s fine if you’re dealing with a few hundred transactions a month, but the minute you need to up scale, you get stuck. This inability to meet spikes in demand harms the customer experience and directly impacts the ability of retailers to grow profitably.”

In partnership with the team at Tech Data, the innovative eCommerce platform from OmniCX caught the attention of Microsoft. As an ISV in the UK, the niche is highly competitive and the Microsoft UK team simply cannot develop direct relationships with them all.

“Working with Tech Data gives us confidence. With Azure, we have a platform that’s scalable, reliable, and suited to the modern world. With Tech Data, we have a partnership that gives us strong commercial terms, a strong relationship with Microsoft and much broader support than we’ve ever had before. It was definitely a smart move.” Vikram stated.

OmniCX is the product of our mission to provide enterprises with a single solution to manage all of their online assets. OmniCX was originally developed by parent company Blue Thread technologies, a leading provider of Enterprise technology solutions, after years of development and customer feedback.

The OmniCX journey started working on the front-line, delivering customised Content Management Systems to retail customers, before recruiting a team of experts who were from some of the largest digital business in the world.

The platform has in excess of over 200,000 development hours invested into it to date and is focused on delivering value for client businesses.

