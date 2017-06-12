India, 12th June, 2017 : Many of us do our best to simply “Get through the day”, not realising that by doing so we only lose a day we could have used to our advantage. Kamlesh Thakur reveals to us exactly how we can seize the day and stop our day from taking us over, he does this with his book “Run your day and stop having it run you”.

Time is quite like the dash that appears between a person’s time of birth and demise. It is the actions you take during that dash that determines whether you will be remembered, or forgotten.

Time is the single biggest depreciating asset there is. It is also the most valuable asset, yet it can’t be bought by money or any form of material wealth. Time isn’t something that can be managed either. But what we choose to do in that time given to us is something we can learn to master and manage.

Force yourself to suffer the mental discipline today, so you NEVER suffer any form of regret later in life.

Kamlesh Thakur is a Published Author of an acclaimed Novel, a Software Services Delivery Leader who has served several fortune 100 companies & blue chip clients globally, has handled multi-million-dollar software account portfolios, is a Speaker on Women’s Empowerment, Productivity, Fitness, Motivation & Self-Empowerment, a Krav-Maga Practitioner, Ball Room Dancer and an Organization & Career Coach for ambitious professionals.

As an enterprise software program manager who has handled multiple high value projects simultaneously, Kamlesh often had to work through the demands of numerous challenges, distractions, resolving conflicts related to deadlines, gaps in communication, cultural issues (working with cross cultural teams and clients) and thus staying on top of client delivery deadlines always was challenging by itself. As a result, he often had little to no time to pursue his passion projects after work. But after almost 12 years and having spent thousands of hours reading, counselling, coaching, writing and group working he became determined and mastered the art of managing time and compartmentalizing more consistently to where he could effectively perform better at work and allocate equal amount of time to his personal life, family, personal passion projects and help others.

Kamlesh is dedicated to helping people discover their true inner strength, finding out their life goals and purpose, and identifying their motivation so they can get the most out of life, by live a fulfilling and complete life they’ve dreamed of.

Kamlesh lives in Houston, TX with his family.