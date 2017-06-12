Ever asked a youngster about his/her marriage plans? The very anxiety on their faces shows how unwilling and scared today’s generation is to get into marriages, especially arranged marriages. Prevelant practices like dowry, etc have made the youth negate the very concept of Arranged marriages, today.

So, me and my friends decided to change this perception of youngsters and to make them to #SayYesToArrangedMarriages.

With an aim yo make “Arranged marriages” less scary, we created a light-hearted sweet shortfilm- UNARRANGED. Through the story of a young ‘about-to get-married’ couple, the film attempts to restore your faith in arranged marriages and the fact that arranged marriages are a lot more than just the negatives- you might find your soulmate as well.

Below is the link to the shortfilm:

Hope you like it. Request you to share the video on your esteemed portal if you feel this video can bring about some change in how youngsters look at marriages.