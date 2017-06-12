New Delhi, June 2017: LCR Capital Partners, a US private investment firm, will be visiting numerous cities in India to host their second ‘Green Card via investment’ promotional tour. The tour will provide investors with the opportunity to interact with industry experts and to learn more about the process, products, and engagement involved in obtaining an EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa.

Speaking on the upcoming promotional tour, Suresh Rajan, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, said “The Indian interest and race to file an application for the Green Card via investment program has surpassed our initial estimates. The significant success and number of interactions we had with potential Indian investors during our first ‘Green Card via investment’ promotional tour in May gave us the incentive to host our second tour in India so soon after the first one. The tour will provide a great opportunity for prospective EB-5 investors to personally interact with industry experts, as the investment amount is long due for a substantial raise, which is why the number of Indian EB-5 application filings is rapidly growing. The meetings will help interested investors get answers to questions on the requirements, process, merits and specifics of the Green Card via investment visa program.”

LCR’s senior leadership will be in India from Wednesday, June 14th to Tuesday, June 27th, visiting Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Registration is free to all who meet the program’s standard requirements and are interested in scheduling an interaction. Qualified investors may R.S.V.P. at lcrindia@lcrcapital.com or sign-up at http://bit.ly/2s81BcV

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners was founded in 2012 by first-generation U.S. immigrants who met at Harvard Business School. LCR is a U.S. private investment firm that provides growth capital to premier resort developments as well as the top performing brands in the franchise industry. Suresh Rajan, the CEO of LCR Capital, and his team are committed to providing high-net-worth investors with the best EB-5 processing experience possible. The LCR team is proud to offer quality investment projects that ensure both the safety of investors’ assets and the successful attainment of green cards for LCR’s clients. LCR’s primary client base comes from Latin America, India, South Africa, China, and the Middle East. As a firm founded by first-generation U.S. immigrants, LCR understands and seeks to alleviate the challenges and maximize the opportunities associated with starting a new life in the United States.

About the Green Card via Investment Program

The Green Card via Investment Program (EB-5 visa) is the fastest and most reliable way for high-net-worth Indian investors to secure a U.S. green card. Investors and their immediate families (all unmarried children up to the age of 21) can receive US green cards and permanent residency status through a one-time investment of $500,000 USD into a new U.S. business that creates 10 or more American jobs.

Most alternative ways of obtaining a U.S. green card (e.g. H-1B, EB-2, EB-3) involve long waiting times and cumbersome processes. Therefore, LCR’s clients are increasingly taking advantage of the multiple benefits of the EB-5 visa, which include high approval rates, relatively quick processing times and a competitive return on investment.