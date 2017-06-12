Melbourne, Australia – CreditHub Australia, answering strong demand for its services and cater to their clients in Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, today announced plans to expand in Melbourne by opening its new business center in the city. The new office was opened on 15th of May, 2017. The opening also enabled CreditHub Australia to market its services a larger span of clients.

CreditHub Australia features smartly configured floor plans designed to promote worker productivity in a collaborative environment. The space is flexible, including interconnecting and scalable offices, fully-equipped conference rooms, and various business services.

By providing this office, CreditHub ensures to stay aligned to their growth plans. Furthermore this new office is closer to business customers located in Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, enabling CreditHub to provide better service to their customers, while focusing on enhancing their core competencies.

About CreditHub:

CreditHub Australia is a full service mortgage broking, conveyancing, and financial planning agency based in Melbourne. The company offers services in giving financial advice on home loans, first time home loan, refinancing, construction loans, bridging loans, conveyancing, business loans, and other financial services.

