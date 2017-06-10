IMC Indian Marketing Company was awarded with International Excellence Award 2017 at striking function in Goa organized by Brand Icon. The impressive ceremony held at Holiday Inn Resort, Goa in presence of numerous dignitaries. The event was hosted by famous Bollywood emcee Rithvik Dhanjani. Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra felicitated Mr. Sadique Y Babla for his distinguished services in Marketing Industry.

A company of unani & herbal medicine which has two production plant / unit working actively in maharashtra ( buldana ) & telangana ( hyderabad ). Company is contributing for best healthcare services from last 13 years, IMC are committed to delight costumers through providing traditional healthcare products manufactured using modern technique & improvement in healthcare system & quality of products to contribute in people ‘s good health.

The International Excellence Awards Is the flagship award programme that aims to recognise and rewards excellence across all sectors and celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses in India.