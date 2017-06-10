GMS, Renar and IAF caught in accreditation sting; certifies and accredits a phony company for ISO 9001:2015.

New York, NY (USA), June 10th, 2017 — G-PMC Group, one of the country’s leading quality management certification firms, with the assistance of the American Board of Accredited Certification (ABAC), the only independent accreditation body in the United States, released additional details on its sting operation involving a one year investigation on bogus accreditation bodies and certificate mills belonging to the International Accreditation Forum (IAF). The details and outcome of the investigation can be found on the G-PMC company website at http://www.g-pmc.com/abac-completes-sting-of-the-romanian-accreditation-association-renar-for-accrediting-bogus-companies

According to an ABAC spokesperson, the undercover operation focused on both domestic and foreign certification bodies propagandizing the influence of being recognized and/or so-called “overseen” by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), which records show is led by Chinese national Xiao Jianhua, who serves as Chairman for the organization. Last month IAF came under scrutiny after ABAC and others called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corporation for alleged antitrust violations and potentially espionage with the Chinese-led IAF, as cited in the class action complaint. See http://www.einpresswire.com/article/374397638/abac-others-call-for-ftc-to-investigate-lockheed-martin-for-antitrust-violations

Henry Kroger, an adviser for ABAC’s oversight division said the sting involved India-based Generic Management Services (GMS), owned by Brijesh Kumar, and the infamous Romanian Accreditation Association (Renar), which is a paid member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), a sister company of The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Kroger said GMS, with the approval of its accreditation body Renar, issued an ISO 9001:2015 certificate to a company that did not exist at the time.

According to Kroger, the undercover operation was necessary to investigate a number of complaints from individuals in the quality community concerned with questionable business practices of ISO registrars and their accreditation bodies, particularly organizations pressuring U.S. business owners and major government contractors into a China influenced accreditation scheme known as the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

Daryl Guberman, CEO of G-PMC Group, LLC, and inspiring candidate for United States Senate (http://www.darylguberman.com) released a video earlier this week detailing parts of the sting operation at (https://youtu.be/RA3ZPTkUG2g). Guberman helped organize the investigation by allowing ABAC to use his company’s name G-PMC Group disguised as a contract manufacturing company in Massachusetts. In reality, G-PMC Group is a leading ISO registrar incorporated in Delaware accredited by ABAC and the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG). Apparently neither GMS, Renar or IAF bothered to confirm whether or not the manufacturing company even existed.

ABAC mailed a copy of the certificate obtained in the sting to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) headquarters in Switzerland. ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization. A copy of the certificate can be found at http://imgur.com/a/d8oxd

“The sting was conducted to show the quality community the misconceptions of IAF accredited certificate mills and the accreditation scheme in general, and how such hypocrisy lacks essential checks and balances,” said Guberman. He added, “Think about it, if a company that does not even exist can acquire an ISO 9001:2015 certificate from a registrar overseen by an IAF accreditation body, then the whole system is highly skeptical, and appears to be no more than a pay-to-play racket.”

Richard Milton, one of the investigators in the sting said the operation was successful primarily because of a propagandist of the accreditation scam in Tampa, Florida misleading businesses. Milton said the individual is apparently not too bright, he easily took the bait and ran to IAF’s leadership literally begging they take action on the matter.

“Neither the scammer in Florida or IAF’s incompetent leadership had any idea it was a sting operation conducted to prove the fallacies and misconceptions of certificate mills and accreditation bodies belonging the International Accreditation Forum,” said Guberman. He concluded, “The sting proves that ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), IAF, ILAC, IAAC, and their conspirators are misleading businesses that have wasted thousands of dollars on these certifications, and these victimized companies need to take a stand and no longer tolerate such deceitful business practices from any organization.”

Kroger’s ending statement summed up the importance of the successful sting operation and how the accreditation scheme negatively impacts businesses and the quality community. “What crime do we have here? The white collar swindlers gain the businessman’s confidence through the use of high sounding trick organizations with buzz words in their titles such as “accreditation, national accreditation board, certificate, international organization,” and other quasi-authoritative junk words. They sell their dupes a complete bill of goods under the guise of touting the victim’s business quality, but only for exchanging his hard earned profits for a glittering piece of paper replete with lofty seals, symbols, and ISO numbers. After the investigation, you wonder how these crooks can suppress their laughter as the innocent boob hands over a considerable sum of money for their expensive illusions without follow up or support. It is a huge money magnet, this con game of providing castles built on air.” said Kroger.

Press & Media Contact:

Daryl Guberman

Guberman-PMC

1538 W Broad St,

Stratford, CT 06615 – USA

+1 203-556-1493

daryl@dguberman.com