(im)possibilities

A group show of paintings and sculptures of some of the most celebrated artist of the nation is going to be held from 13th of April 2017 at the premises of Creativity Art Gallery, Haus Khas Village, New Delhi From 11am- 7.00 pm daily. Showcasing the artworks of the following artist –

Anand Panchal| Asit Kumar Patnaik| Dharmendra Prasad| Iruvan Karunakaran|Jai Zharotia| K.R. Santhana Krishnan | Laxman Aelay | Nagesh Goud | Niladri Paul | Niren Sengupta | Ramesh Gorjala | Sachin Jaltare | Subhakar Laskar | Tejinder Kanda | Thota Vaikuntham | Vinod Sharma | Vishal Joshi

If one can decipher the word impossibilities to read as i m possibilities, nothing will be impossible to achieve. A pessimist may construe a half filled gas as half empty as half empty and this attitude may goal to crave for more. No impediments or physical disabilities can deter one if he is bolstered by the will to achieve the impossible. Luminaries and icons are the end products of sustained perseverance and commitment smeared with confidence with their heads firmly fixed on their shoulders. The heart bleats till infinity, but it is the fragility of the mind which retards it to achieve the impossible.

The names we are showcasing in this exhibition has already proved it that impossible is nothing and we are happy and privileged to celebrate their (im) possibilities. The show is being curated by Wahida Ahmed.

This will be a travelling show in other Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad and also in Dubai and Singapore. This is definitely going to be a visual treat for the art lovers and art enthusiasts.

Venue and Details of the show:

Venue: Creativity Art Gallery

6, GF, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Date: 13th of April 2017 To 13th May 2017

Timing: 11am to 7pm .