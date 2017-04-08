Village Salon & Spa, a Lewes full-service salon and spa located in the Village of Five Points Town Center, has announced their ability to provide customers with luxury hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection’s luxury hair extensions are made from 100% human European Remy hair, which is considered the highest grade of real, human hair used in hair extensions, hairpieces and wigs. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection’s luxury hair extensions are available in a variety of rich, multi-dimensional colors, and are fully customizable in terms of color, cut and style.

In addition to a focus on quality of materials and customization, the luxury hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection are designed with a focus on convenience. Designed to be as easy to wear as possible, they incorporate a unique 4-clip system that can be attached in seconds and is able to remain secure without damaging the wearer’s own hair.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection’s designer, Lauren Ashtyn, is the daughter of a stylist who seeks to create products that can be easily incorporated into the practice of stylists like those at Village Salon & Spa . Among the different types of extensions available are Full Volume Extensions and Root Coverage Volume Extensions, which are designed to be worn on top of the head to add volume, and Crown Extensions, which are designed to be worn independently for length or in conjunction with their matching Volume Extensions for both length and volume. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also offers a variety of other hair care products, tools and accessories.

Village Salon & Spa adds the luxury hair extensions to an already comprehensive array of products and services for men, women and children. Their stylists provide clients in Lewes with other hair therapies, broken down at http://www.villagesalonandspalewes.com/services/hair/ , including color, highlights, permanent wave, straightening and more. Their Five Points Town Center location also includes a full-service nail studio offering a full menu of manicures and pedicures. Facial therapies like chemical peels, brow & lash tinting and makeup application, as well as body therapies like Swedish and Deep Tissue massage are also available at Village Salon & Spa.

All of the hair treatments at the salon include complimentary scalp massages. Their facial and body therapies include complimentary shampoo, blow-dry, style and makeup application services. Further details concerning the extensive list of therapies and services provided can be found at http://www.villagesalonandspalewes.com/services/

For more information on their new line of hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, or for information on other products, services and appointment scheduling, Village Salon & Spa may be contacted by using the information provided below. https://www.facebook.com/Villagesalonlewes/

Contact:

Company: Village Salon & Spa

Address: 17314 North Village Main Blvd., Lewes, DE 19958

Phone: 302-644-4247

Website: http://www.villagesalonandspalewes.com