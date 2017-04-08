The key to creating a perfect corporate event is to get potential customers talking about your business and your product or service. Pro Racing Simulators can be the solution; making your event the talking point with all who attend.

Aimed at helping to draw in the crowds, Pro Racing Simulators offer one the real Formula One and the GT Pro feel. The machines are aimed to offer users the closer to life experience possible, of enthralling participation in a pro race.

Featured content includes a sophisticated and high definition detailing of race chassis’, complete with high-quality listening devices that literally cut the user off from the surrounding noise. The entire unit consists of 3 large LED screens that provide a panoramic view of the graphics and go a long way to deeply immerse the user into the thrills of the race.

Pro Racing Simulators also have a lap board of the highest specifications that is fully capable of keeping track of the progress of the users. If multiple users are using the simulator units, the Pro Racing Simulators’ lap board is perfectly capable of keeping proper score on display, so that it keeps the on looking crowd engaged as well.

Post the races, there is also a small trophy awarding ceremony for the best “racer.” It’s a great way to keep the audience engaged for longer durations. The simulators are capable of catering to stalls, stands, events and parties alike. Regularly monitored and manned by professional race controllers, these simulators can cater to a gathering of up to one hundred people. It is becoming a popular entertainment solution for corporate getaways and stag and hen parties.

Pro Racing Simulators can help with branding too, with the ability to customize the software to include the brand name of the company among the graphics.

The simulators themselves are elaborate in their details, complete with updated hardware like steering, pedals, gears and the like. However, they have been engineered to be easily portable so they can be installed easily ready for your event.

About the Company

Pro Racing Simulators Ltd is a company based in UK.

To know more please visit: http://proracingsimulators.co.uk/contact.html or http://proracingsimulators.co.uk/

Contact:

Company: Pro Racing Simulators Ltd

Phone: 01202 959954

Address: 29 Hayes Lane, Wimborne, United Kingdom

Website: http://proracingsimulators.co.uk