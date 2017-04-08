Rasdale Stamp Company, a Chicago area stamp company that specializes in holding live auctions of stamps and stamp-related memorabilia, will host the 67th annual American Topical Association’s National Topical Stamp Show to be held June 23-25, 2017. The partnership between Rasdale Stamp Company and the American Topical Association was announced through a promotion of the event on the ATA’s website.

The venue for the 2017 National Topical Stamp Show in Milwaukee will be the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport. The show is slated to include a variety of different stamp exhibitions for particular themes of stamps; Friday will focus on stamps with nature themes, Saturday will highlight stamps with cultural themes and Sunday’s theme is set to be technology. An entry fee of $5.00 covers all three days of the weekend-long event. Many reputable stamp dealers and collectors from all over the country are scheduled to attend. Meetings, seminars, speakers, activities, a silent auction and other special events, including youth activities, are also scheduled to take place at the summer stamp showcase.

The American Topical Association is currently accepting exhibit entries for the annual show. The deadline for exhibit entries is a few weeks away on April 22, 2017, but may close earlier if all spots are claimed before that deadline. Exhibits and exhibitors at the ATA’s National Stamp Show are unique because of their focus on thematic content. Each exhibit develops a particular theme or storyline around the stamps or stamp-related collectibles that the exhibit displays. Trained exhibition judges will be on hand to assess the quality of the exhibits, presentations and thematic success. Further details can be found at http://www.americantopicalassn.org/ntss/ntss2017.shtml

Family owned and operated since 1932, Rasdale Stamp Company and the Rasdale family support the hobby of stamp collecting by maintaining memberships and leadership positions in many different stamp collecting associations, societies and clubs. Rasdale holds membership in the American Stamp Dealers Association and American Philatelic Society, among others. A representative from Rasdale currently serves as the Director of the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association and has in the past served as Director of the American Stamp Dealers Association. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHqYm6Dv5Z8IUftMTlaSOA

The stamp company recently celebrated highest-priced sale in the auction house’s 82-year history, a sheet of the rare Canadian Bluenose stamp for over $50,000. For a full schedule of their upcoming stamp auctions, of which there are three remaining in 2017, or to learn more about their upcoming role as host of the American Topical Association’s National Stamp Show, the company may be contacted by using the information provided below. https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804

Contact:

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: 630-794-9900

Fax: 630-794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/