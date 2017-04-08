Guangzhou, Guangdong; 08, April 2017: Proficient City Limited has introduced this new MMORPG that has several exciting features to keep gamers engaged for hours. The storyline of the game is based on the Greek and Norse mythology, and has a number of classic RPG elements that add to the gaming addiction.

For MMORPG enthusiasts, Omega Zodiac has a number of attractions that can keep them enthralled and engaged throughout the gaming session. The game is available on the official game’s website and one can start playing it online for free. One just needs to complete the email registration for playing the game for free and learn more about its exciting features. The game’s outstanding 3D graphics are also drawing the attention of the worldwide gamers and they are playing the game on a regular basis.

According to the spokesperson of the game developer, thousands of gamers can be found playing the Omega Zodiac Game at any time. With amazing 3D graphics and fast servers, the game heightens the joy and enthusiasm of all players. Moreover, many gamers have now developed their superior gaming skills and enjoy playing the game to the fullest extent. From basic gaming operation to learning the advanced gaming skills, everything has been explained by the developers, allowing them to enjoy the game in a completely engrossed manner.

The spokesperson of the game development company reveals that there are a number of gamers who love to Play Omega Zodiac on a daily basis in their free time. The game is simple to learn with easy operations. At the same time, its complex story with a series of unexpected events brings fun and excitement that every MMORPG always appreciates. To learn more about the game and its features or to start playing it for free, one can visit the website http://www.proficientcity.com/.

About Omega Zodiac:

Players from around the globe can control the power of the gods with the Omega Zodiac game developed by Proficient City Limited. Omega Zodiac is an exciting new MMORPG that mixes Greek and Norse mythology, giving all players an unlimited opportunity to power up their characters. Its complex story and classic RPG elements make for an addicting game that will consume any gamer for hours. Crisp 3D graphics make this stunning ARPG come to life, inviting gamers to join in the mayhem.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Frank Max

Tel: 860208405 6975

Email: contactus@proficientcity.com

Website: http://www.proficientcity.com/