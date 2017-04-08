Guangzhou, Guangdong; 08, March 2017: For MMORPG gamers, Proficient City Limited has come up a new and exciting game of Omega Zodiac. The game features simple operations that an online gamer can easily master. However, the game guide is now available on the game’s official website.

According to the spokesperson of the game development company, they have developed the Omega Zodiac Guide for gamers who want to learn the advanced game playing skills. With superior gaming skills, a gamer can enjoy playing the game with other fellow players for hours. After taking help of the gaming guide, a player can learn the gaming strategy for enhancing the single or multiplayer gameplay. Moreover, with the help of the guide, a player can better gain the required proficiency to play in a competition battleground.

The spokesperson reveals that the game offers so many challenges. A player needs to develop the capacity to overcome those challenges. For that they can visit the Omega Zodiac Official Website and refer to the gaming guide. One can also learn about the combo skills that each of the nine characters has and how these skills can be used to fight against different enemies. Besides learning about these gaming features, a player can also take advantage of the game’s unique skill development system designed by the developers.

This game features the storyline based on the Greek mythology, and a skillful gamer can feel like a real mythological warrior with lots of magical powers. The guide enables players to use those powers or skills to devastate enemies and move forward in the game. The game has its unique Sacred Set Systems that correspond to 15 different constellations. Also, each Sacred Set has a corresponding Star Map, which players can unlock to collect Sacred Set Components. These components are the necessary armors for a player.

A gamer can learn more about these gaming tricks by checking the gaming guide available on the website http://www.proficientcity.com/.

About Omega Zodiac:

Players from around the globe can control the power of the gods with the Omega Zodiac game developed by Proficient City Limited. Omega Zodiac is an exciting new MMORPG that mixes Greek and Norse mythology, giving all players an unlimited opportunity to power up their characters. Its complex story and classic RPG elements make for an addicting game that will consume any gamer for hours. Crisp 3D graphics make this stunning ARPG come to life, inviting gamers to join in the mayhem.

For Media Contact:

