Guangzhou, Guangdong; 08, April 2017: Proficient City Limited’s new MMORPG is drawing attention of the worldwide gamers. This is the reason why the game development company decided to offer the complete knowledge about the game. They have released the game related Wiki for the benefit of gamers, reviewers and other enthusiasts of MMORPG or online games.

According to the spokesperson of the company, Omega Zodiac is a free to play online game with several astounding features that make it a unique gaming concept. One should know about these features and this is the reason why they issued the gaming Wiki for the benefit of their readers. The spokesperson reveals that the Gold Sacred System is one of the unique systems in the game that one must be familiar with. There are three different classes in the game and each class has five different sets of the Gold Sacred System.

The spokesperson maintains that a gamer can get all such game related details on their Omega Zodiac Official Website. According to the spokesperson, the game is steadily gaining its popularity and they already have activated more than 480,000 Gold Sacred Sets since then the launch of the game. The game’s story has been inspired by the Greek mythology and players of this game are calling upon over 10 million Sacred Sets every day, to protect Athena from enemies. With these Gold Sacred Sets, each player can behave like a mighty Greek warrior.

For players, the Omega Zodiac Wiki reveals several gaming tricks and strategies that help them developing superior gaming strategies. The game offers mysteries and unexpected events and there could be dreadful enemies at every stage. A gamer can learn to use their arms and guilds to protect the goddess from frightening monsters. The game features wonderful 3D graphics that can make everything vivid and more interactive. To learn more about the game, one can take help of the game related Wiki by visiting the website http://omegazodiacwiki.com/.

About Omega Zodiac:

Players from around the globe can control the power of the gods with the Omega Zodiac game developed by Proficient City Limited. Omega Zodiac is an exciting new MMORPG that mixes Greek and Norse mythology, giving all players an unlimited opportunity to power up their characters. Its complex story and classic RPG elements make for an addicting game that will consume any gamer for hours. Crisp 3D graphics make this stunning ARPG come to life, inviting gamers to join in the mayhem.

