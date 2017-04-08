Hanover Merchant Capital is a part of Hanover Merchant Capital AG, which has a senior management team with over 50 years of collective experience. Our managers have successfully worked with property investments in the private and institutional sectors.

We are a company that specializes in property investment and developments including any associated water rights. At Hanover Merchant Capital we continue to grow and expand our network across the globe investing in development projects across Europe, USA and Africa. All of our developments are controlled by us, which ensures quality and continued growth for our property investments.

Here at Hanover Merchant Capital, we look for projects in markets that show strong underlying fundamentals and the potential for growth. We understand the risks that are associated with long-term property investments, so we take an integrated approach to our projects. With our knowledge of the factors that contribute to a successful property investment, we can offer our clients the best service and opportunity.

PropTech 2017 Europe’s Largest and Most Exciting showcase of technology and innovation in the property sector

PropTech 2017, May 4th 2017 London.

PropTech 2017 is well established as the leading & most well attended event dedicated to technology innovation occurring in the wider Property / Real Estate sector.

Join us on Thursday 4th May 2017, for our 3rd annual conference as we bring together over 800+ of the most important people in PropTech & the traditional Property Sector : to meet new business partners, launch their brands, hear from thought leaders and gain up-to-date insights on the latest disruptors and innovators.

