To begin with, the report defines the Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is an approach to managing a company’s interaction with current and potential future customers that tries to analyze data about customers’ history with a company and to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM

Jive Software

Lithium

Oracle

Salesforce

Microsoft

Netsuite

Pegasystems

Sap

SugarCRM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Social Monitoring and Social Listening

Social Mapping

Social Middleware

Social Management

Social Measurement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Customer Service and Support

Marketing

Sales

Others

