To begin with, the report defines the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.
“The global satellite based automatic identification systems (S-AIS) market to grow at a CAGR of 24.76% during the period 2017-2022.
Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/41917/request-sample
During 2015, the Americas dominated the market, where North America accounted for almost 39.27% of the overall regional revenue. The primary reason for this region’s growth is due to the increasing development of S-AIS solutions for the US national defense.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
StormGeo
ExactEarth
Iridium Communications
ORBCOMM
Saab
Thales
New JRC
Furuno Electric
Garmin International
Raytheon
L-3 Communications
Kongsberg
Raymarine
Maritec
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-satellite-based-automatic-identification-systems-market-by-manufacturers-41917.html
Market Segment by Type, covers
Class A Transponder
Class B Transponder
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Ship
Defense
Aerospace
Intelligence & Security
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments