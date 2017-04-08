To begin with, the report defines the Phosphate Fertilizers market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Phosphate Fertilizers market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.

Phosphorus is an essential nutrient required for plant growth. It helps in root development, plant maturation, and seed development. Together with nitrogen and potassium, phosphorus is one of the most important elements for plant life. These features make phosphorus essential to maximize the production of grains and forage. Modern farming is dependent on the use of inorganic fertilizers that contain phosphorus.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Phosphate Fertilizers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eurochem

Yara International ASA

CF Industries holdings

Mosaic

Phosagro

ICL and Agrium

Coromandel International

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

OCP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diammonium Phosphate

Monoammonium Phosphate

Triple Superphosphate

Single Superphosphate

Superphosphate

Calcium Phosphate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cereals & Grains

Oil Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

