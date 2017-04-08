To begin with, the report defines the Lignosulphonate market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Lignosulphonate market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.
Lignosulfonates, or sulfonated lignin, (CAS number 8062-15-5) are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Most delignification in sulfite pulping involves acidic cleavage of ether bonds, which connect many of the constituents of lignin.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Lignosulphonate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ALM India
Borregaard Lignotech
Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry
CIMV
Domtar Corporation
Hubei Zhengdong Chemical.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Sodium Lignosulfonate
Calcium Lignosulfonate
Magnesium Lignosulfonate
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Cement Additive
Animal Feed
Dyestuff
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lignosulphonate market.
