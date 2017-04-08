To begin with, the report defines the Agricultural Drones market and segments it based on the most important dynamics, such as applications, geographical/regional markets, and competitive scenario. Furthermore Agricultural Drones market report provides detail analysis, forecast, Size, share, outlook, current trends, market demand, market growth. Macroeconomic and microeconomic factors environments that currently prevail and also those that are projected to emerge are covered in this report.
Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Agricultural Drones in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DJI
Yamaha
3DR
Parrot
Aeryon Labs
EHang
Microdrones
Alpha Unmanned Systems
Aeryon
CybAero
Trimble Navigation
AeroVironment Lockheed Martin
PrecisionHawk
Draganflyer
China Aerospace
Israel Aerospace Industries
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Spraying
Mapping
Livestock
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agricultural Drones market.
