Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual “Waterscapes” International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of April 2017. The exhibition is now available for viewing on the Fusion Art website.

The 2nd Annual “Waterscapes” exhibition opened on April 1st and featured awards in two categories: Traditional Art and Digital Art & Photography.

For this competition artists and photographers, were encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of “Waterscapes”. The theme included any art or photography which depicted any type of body of water including the ocean, lakes, rivers, ponds, streams, coastal living, any ocean activities, seaside vistas, beaches, and any related seashore or lakeside subjects. It could also include rain, puddles and frozen waterscapes. The artwork could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and could be any subject matter and any of the accepted media. All artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit their best representational or non-representational art and photography.

The “Waterscapes” Best in Show winners are Nelson Hee for his watercolor, “Mooring 11” and Alexandru Popovski for his photograph, “Tropical Sky.”

Both Nelson and Alexandru are Fusion Art’s Featured Artists for the month of April 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art’s 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.

Other award winners include Second Place winners, Shaylen Broughton for her mixed media on canvas, “Submerged” and Emanuele Vitale for his photograph, “Ascetic.” Third Place awards were given to Barbara Pickering for her oil, “Peace on the Pond” and Kate deLigne for her photograph, “Perception.”

The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including six Honorable Mention winners – Kim Painter, Faramus, Allison Butterfield, Robert Varley, Mei He and Peter Shepherd, all exemplified uniquely creative talents and we’re honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.

The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Armenia, Barbados, Australia, Malaysia, Greece, Germany and Austria. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until April 30, 2017.

Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art, a fine art gallery and studio located in Palm Springs, California, was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.

Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art’s website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery’s social media outlets. The gallery’s objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art’s website: http://www.fusionartps.com/waterscapes-art-exhibition-april-2017.