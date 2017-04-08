Guangde, Xuancheng, China – Available in beautiful styles and with durable features, Bothbest’s premium quality Click Strand Woven Bamboo Flooring is an ideal alternative to hardwood flooring. The bamboo flooring matches the grains and the style of the hardwood flooring, but is far quicker and easier to install. This type of flooring is suitable for glue-less installation, which saves time and is also eco-friendly.

According to the spokesperson of the company, their Econice brand Click Strand Woven Bamboo Flooring is available in three different colors of natural, caramel and tiger. It is available in a standard size of 1850x125x14mm. However, they can also supply custom sizes as per the customer’s demand. The spokesperson maintains that because of its adorable features, the demand of this type of bamboo flooring is growing day by day and they are capable of handling any custom order.

At Bothbest, the Click Strand Woven Bamboo Flooring is made from quality bamboo strands, which are compressed in the same direction under extreme pressures. Because of their systematic manufacturing process, the flooring becomes harder and more durable and is also quick in installation. With an official Janka Hardness Test Rating of 3000 PSI, this woven bamboo flooring is the hardest type of flooring available today on the planet. The flooring features a distinctive grain that replicates the looks of the traditional teak hardwood. However, it is much harder and durable than the teak hardwood flooring.

The spokesperson of the company reveals that the manufacturing process of the Click Strand Woven Bamboo Flooring is quite unique and different from other types of bamboo flooring. They heat long bamboo strands and compress them under the extreme pressure conditions to achieve high density flooring that also reflects a beautiful color. The bamboo strips are immersed in non-toxic water based glue, which fills the exposed bamboo cells. Using the cold press technique, the bamboo strips are fused together to produce uniform blocks of the material to be used for the flooring. To know more about the manufacturing process of the flooring, one can visit the website http://www.bambooflooringchina.com

About Bothbest

Bothbest is a China-based company focusing on bamboo only because it is an amazing and rapidly renewable resource. The company manufactures largest variety and best quality of bamboo, such as flooring, decking, panels and mat. They are equipped with high-tech computerized machines and have been recognized as a professional supplier and exporter in bamboo market worldwide. BothBest products have been approved and used in many countries and end-users feel satisfied with their quality and after-sale service.

