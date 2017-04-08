DoYourData Software, one of the best Mac data recovery software developers, releases Mac data recovery 5.7 to meets the needs of macOS 10.12.4 data recovery . It allows Mac users easily and quickly recover lost data after upgrading to the latest macOS – 10.12.4. And it also can recover deleted or lost volumes under macOS 10.12.4 Sierra.

Apple updates macOS from 10.12.3 to 10.12.4 this month. The new version of macOS Sierra improves the stability, security and compatibility of Mac. But, no operating system can avoid data loss, macOS 10.12.4 is no exception. In order to meet the needs of macOS 10.12.4 data recovery, DoYourData updates its famous data recovery software – Do Your Data Recovery for Mac. The new version is 5.7 and is fully compatible with macOS 10.12.4.

Actually, Do Your Data Recovery for Mac is fully compatible with all popular Mac OS versions including OS X 10.6, 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11 and macOS 10.12. It is one of the most powerful Mac data recovery software on the market.

The 5.7 version fully supports to recover lost data under macOS 10.12.4 Sierra. It not only recovers deleted files from emptied trash bin, but it also can recover lost data from reformatted, inaccessible or crashed Mac hard drive. It even can retrieve lost data from deleted/lost Mac volume. It offers complete macOS Sierra 10.12 data recovery solution to recover all lost data.

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac can recover lost data from Mac hard drive and storage media including USB flash drive, memory card, portable hard drive, digital camera, CF card, etc. The free version allows users to recover 1GB files for free.

Download Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 5.7:

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Free: http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/free-mac-data-recovery-software.html

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Professional: http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html

