Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. The role of the dispersant is to make the dispersion process easier and more stable. Dispersants consist normally of one or more surfactants, but may also be gases.

This report focuses on the Dispersants in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Air Products & Chemicals

• Altana AG

• Arkema Group

• Ashland Inc.

• Basf SE

• Clariant AG

• Croda International

• Cytec Industries

• Elementis PLC

• Emerald

• Evonik Industries

• King Industries

• Lubrizol

• Rudolf Gmbh

• Dow Chemical

• Uniqchem

Market Segment by Regions:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type:

• Anionic Type

• Cationic Type

• Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Dispersants Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dispersants, with sales, revenue, and price of Dispersants, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dispersants, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Dispersants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dispersants sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

