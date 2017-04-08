Industry-leading New York City stamp auction house Cherrystone Auctions is currently fielding remote bids on the full range of lots that will be available during their live, in-person auction in late April.

The pre-auction bidding is taking place on Cherrystone’s website, provided below, and will conclude just before the auction begins at the stamp company’s physical location in the heart of New York City. The late April auction will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25th and 26th, and pre-auction bidding will end in the days prior. Prospective bidders can also participate and bid remotely as the live auction takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday through the auction house’s CherrystoneLIVE feature on its website.

Over 1500 lots are currently open for bidding and will be available over the duration of the auction. Those interested in bidding on or viewing the available lots can browse the entire catalogue of the auction on Cherrystone’s website. To place a bid, users simply select the lot’s description in the catalogue listing; they then taken to a page specifically for the particular selected lot where they may place a bid on the item. Bid increments vary from item to item but an increase of around $25.00 is typical.

Before placing a bid, bidders may review many details of their selected item that are included for each lot on Cherrystone’s website. The detailed item descriptions include information related to year(s) of production, country of origin, condition and more. Additionally, color images of the items in each lot are available in the item descriptions.

The two-day auction at Cherrystone’s physical location will be divided into four separate sections, two on each day. Tuesday morning’s first section will feature stamps from the United States, China, Colombia, France and French colonies. The second session on Tuesday afternoon will feature stamps from Germany, the German area, Britain and the British Commonwealth. Wednesday morning continues with more British Commonwealth stamps, as well as stamps from the Italian area, Poland and Romania. The fourth and final session, on Wednesday afternoon, will include Russian, Spanish and Swiss stamps as well as large lots and collections from all over the world.

Cherrystone Auctions , in addition to their quarterly public auctions, maintains an online stamp store as well as online gallery of rare stamps. They bring over $30 million in stamps and postal history items to market annually. Further details can be found at https://www.cherrystonestamps.com/

For more information on their current auction, or to learn about their consignment process by which collectors can sell their collections through Cherrystone, the company may be contacted using the information provided below. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

Contact:

Company: Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734

Toll Free: 800-886-9313

Fax: 212-977-8653

Email: info@cherrystoneauctions.com

Bids Email: bids@cherrystoneauctions.com

Online Store: https://cherrystonestamps.com

Website: https://cherrystoneauctions.com