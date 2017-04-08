Event Details:

A night wrapped in soulful music created by three talented artists who are best known for their mash-up of songs in similar fashion infusing western and Indian music, to create really lively and feet tapping music that transcends you on another level of enjoyment. The band will perform songs from various genres on their beats.

An event with euphonious music, energy, zest that appeals to every age group and is designed to turn a normal Saturday to a much stirring –fun-musical one.

When: 8th April, 2017

Time: 7pm – 8.30pm

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Tickets: Free Entry

About Hakuna Matata:

Hakuna Matata is a three-piece band formed by Pradeep Krishnakumar, Soham Chakraborty and Jay Trivedi.

These three artists together create a soulful, enchanting environment that leaves the audience spellbound.