Lokrangmanch Satara Productions present ‘Bail’, A Bull: Silent Yet Awakening Call. A Marathi play of Poetry, Music, Dance and Painting led by one of the most renowned film actors Sayaji Shinde, it revolves around realizing and preserving one of the most valuable resources for agriculture – the bull. As the mechanization of human civilization gears up into the wildness, the restrained human inside an animal awakens us. Come watch the play to awaken your conscience, realize and react.

What: ‘Bail’ – A Bull: Silent Yet Awakening Call

When: Sunday, 9th April, 5.30 pm

Where: Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram

Donor passes at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500

Contact: 9845066173 / 9900722622