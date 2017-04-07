General dentistry is a broad term that covers a wide range of procedures involving your oral health. These procedures are conducted by a ‘general dentist’ who is your primary dental health care provider. The dentist is responsible for diagnosing, treating as well as managing your dental health. Root canals, fillings, fixing crowns, veneers, bridges and gum care make up general dentistry. It includes preventive education, consultation and diagnostic procedures such as X-rays, CT scans and various tests to determine your dental problem.

General dentistry involves a variety of treatments:

Diagnostics:

Your dentist will make the correct diagnosis of your problem by examination to decide on the right course of treatment. He or she may recommend X-rays or other tests so as to determine the problem with your teeth or gums.

Restorative Dental Fillings:

Dental fillings help restore teeth damaged due to decay. Materials like gold, porcelain, composite resin or amalgam may be used as a filling.

Crowns:

An artificial tooth, the crown is like a cap that is fitted over the damaged or broken teeth. The crown protects the tooth from further damage and helps maintain its structure.

Bridges:

A bridge is an artificial tooth used to fill up a gap between two teeth. It is anchored to crowns on either side of the gap to secure it and give it a natural appearance.

Dentures:

Dentures are a complete set of artificial teeth. Especially if you have lost a few teeth due to decay or an accident, getting a set of dentures helps because they function like your natural set of teeth. They are removable or can also be a fixed set depending on your preference.

Root Canal Treatments:

This is a procedure where the nerve and pulp (internal portion of the tooth) is removed. A root canal treatment is done to save a badly decayed tooth and prevent the surrounding tissues from getting infected.

Treatment of Painful Wisdom Tooth:

Wisdom teeth don’t erupt completely or might be improperly placed in the jaw causing pain and discomfort in some individuals. The erupting wisdom tooth may create pressure on the adjacent teeth leading to pain and swelling or an infection due to food particles lodging in the area. This is a painful condition that requires treatment where the problematic wisdom tooth may have to be extracted.

